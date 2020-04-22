STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
On Earth Day, PM Modi gives a shout out to those working at forefront to defeat COVID-19

PM Modi also gave a shout-out to all those working at the forefront to defeat COVID-19.

PM Modi wearing a gamcha during his address to the country. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: On the occasion of World Earth Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the people to work towards a cleaner, healthier and more prosperous planet.

"On International Day of Mother Earth, we all express gratitude to our planet for the abundance of care & compassion. Let us pledge to work towards a cleaner, healthier and more prosperous planet. A shout out to all those working at the forefront to defeat COVID-19," PM Modi said in a tweet

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, calling for a sustainable lifestyle to make the planet healthy, tweeted, "Today all of them take this resolution for Earth Day and adopt a sustainable lifestyle to achieve the goal of sustainable development.

Echoing similar sentiments, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi tweeted, "On Earth Day 2020 let us all pledge to take care of Mother Earth like she nourishes our lives. The planet begins to heal when we are mindful of our actions, save energy, plant trees and use natural resources judiciously."

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan also extended his greetings on the World Environment Day. "Happy World Earth Day to all countrymen. Come, on this day, vow to become sensitive to the natural environment of the Earth and make the earth green," he tweeted.

Coronavirus
Comments

