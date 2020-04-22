STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pregnant woman working in Dubai approaches SC, seeks help to return to India amid lockdown

Supreme Court

The Supreme Court of India (File photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A woman working in Dubai has approached the Supreme Court seeking a return to India in view of the lockdown saying she is pregnant and that there is no one there to take care of her.

This comes as all domestic and international passenger flights are suspended in India.

Athira Geeta Sreedharan, who is from Kozhikode in Kerala, works as an engineer in Dubai and has sought a return to India saying she has no one to help her except her husband who is also working in Dubai but can't seek leave as he works in a construction company, the sector which is not shut down during the lockdown there.

The plea said that the petitioner is due for delivery in July and that she wanted to come back to her home in India but cannot do so due to the coronavirus lockdown imposed worldwide.

FOLLOW COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES HERE

The petition said that since her delivery is due in July, she can travel up till the first or second week of May. Due to the virus scare, it is even more imperative that she returns home so that she can be taken care of, said the plea.

Currently, there is no facility provided by the Government of India to bring her back and she and her unborn child are continuously at risk, it said.

The petition also said that apart from her, there are also other people in Dubai who want to return to India.

