Private channels asked to spread awareness against stigmatization related to COVID-19

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Information and Broadcasting Ministry issued an advisory to private TV channels on Wednesday, asking them to disseminate awareness materials against stigmatization during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The advisory comes in the wake of reports of stigmatisation of healthcare workers and patients dealing with coronavirus.

Enclosing links of media awareness materials prepared by the Health Ministry, the advisory asked TV channels to suitably utilize them against stigmatization during the COVID-19 crisis.

The materials are aimed at dealing with the stigma around coronavirus.