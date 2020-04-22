TBRL produces full face shields for healthcare workers in PGIMER and Chandigarh Police

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL) has developed full face

protective shields and handed it to them to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) and Chandigarh Police.

These face shields are light in weight are produced by using A-4 size transparency sheets, used in overhead projectors, that are being used as visors and the holding frame is manufactured through Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM).

Dr Manjit Singh Director of TBRL said, "TBRL is producing 10,000 full face protective shields for examining infected persons for the PGIMER and has already handed over 2000 face protective shields to the hospital and another 5000 will be provided to them in next five to six days. We have also handed over 700 full face protective shields to Chandigarh Police."

Singh stressed that the face shields are single-use as well as multiple-use even its shielding sheet can be replaced easily if required. "In addition, the TBRL is also acting as a facilitator for the procurement of bio-suits developed by another DRDO lab for use by health care service providers," he said.

Director General of Police Sanjay Beniwal lauded the role of TBRL in providing PPE, sanitizers and face shield to the police.

He appreciated that the TBRL designed and manufactured face shields are very much useful and able to provide full face protection to jawans, police officers on duty.

Besides these face shields, acrylic enclosures for examining infected persons are being produced by the TBRL for PGIMER. These enclosures are being made at the request of the Department of Anaesthesia and Intensive Care Unit of the hospital. They will act as the first level of protection for doctors and medical staff during the intubation of coronavirus patients.

These transparent enclosures are made of perspex sheets are in a cuboid shape which covers the patient’s face and upper chest, with two holes on one side through which a doctor can insert his arms to

work.

The doctors and health workers are at elevated levels of risk of infection as coronavirus particles can become aerosolized during intubation.

An important DRDO establishment based in Chandigarh, the TBRL is involved in the development, production, processing and characterization of different high explosive compositions, fragmentation studies of warheads, captive flight testing of bombs, missiles and airborne systems and ballistics evaluation of protective system like body armour, vehicle armour and helmets.