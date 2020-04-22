STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

TBRL produces full face shields for healthcare workers in PGIMER and Chandigarh Police

Besides these face shields, acrylic enclosures for examining infected persons are being produced by the TBRL for PGIMER.

Published: 22nd April 2020 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2020 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors And Nurses seen working with Personal Protective Equipment PPE.

Doctors And Nurses seen working with Personal Protective Equipment PPE. (File Photo | A Raja Chidambaram/EPS)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL) has developed full face
protective shields and handed it to them to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) and Chandigarh Police.

These face shields are light in weight are produced by using A-4 size transparency sheets, used in overhead projectors, that are being used as visors and the holding frame is manufactured through Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM).

Dr Manjit Singh Director of TBRL said, "TBRL is producing 10,000 full face protective shields for examining infected persons for the PGIMER and has already handed over 2000 face protective shields to the hospital and another 5000 will be provided to them in next five to six days. We have also handed over 700 full face protective shields to Chandigarh Police."

Singh stressed that the face shields are single-use as well as multiple-use even its shielding sheet can be replaced easily if required. "In addition, the TBRL is also acting as a facilitator for the procurement of bio-suits developed by another DRDO lab for use by health care service providers," he said.

Director General of Police Sanjay Beniwal lauded the role of TBRL in providing PPE, sanitizers and face shield to the police.

He appreciated that the TBRL designed and manufactured face shields are very much useful and able to provide full face protection to jawans, police officers on duty.

Besides these face shields, acrylic enclosures for examining infected persons are being produced by the TBRL for PGIMER. These enclosures are being made at the request of the Department of Anaesthesia and Intensive Care Unit of the hospital. They will act as the first level of protection for doctors and medical staff during the intubation of coronavirus patients.

These transparent enclosures are made of perspex sheets are in a cuboid shape which covers the patient’s face and upper chest, with two holes on one side through which a doctor can insert his arms to
work. 

The doctors and health workers are at elevated levels of risk of infection as coronavirus particles can become aerosolized during intubation.

An important DRDO establishment based in Chandigarh, the TBRL is involved in the development, production, processing and characterization of different high explosive compositions, fragmentation studies of warheads, captive flight testing of bombs, missiles and airborne systems and ballistics evaluation of protective system like body armour, vehicle armour and helmets.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory PGIMER Chandigarh Chandigarh Police full face sheilds
Coronavirus
The robot Nightingale-19
This Kerala robot serves food to coronavirus patients in isolation wards
A medic pushes a stretcher outside Government Medical College during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Jammu Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
India's corona death rate just 0.41%, but estimated cases above 1 lakh
TN man makes ambulance his home, takes people to hospital for free
Is COVID-19 turning Asia's largest slum Dharavi into a ticking time bomb?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spread like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, number crosses 185
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Mob pelted stones at us, damaged ambulance: Friend of Chennai doctor whose burial was stopped
Gallery
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the most loved footballers of this generation. From former teammates to rivals, this is how some of the legends like to remember the playmaker.
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele to Beckham, here is why everyone loves the iconic Brazil playmaker
North Korea is in the news once again following reports of its third-generation leader Kim Jong Un's fragile health condition after surgery. The dictator state, which remains largely unknown to the rest of the world, is also a land of bizarre laws and traditions. Here are a few of them that will make you thank your stars for not being born inside its borders. (Photo | AP)
Only in Kim Jong Un's North Korea: 10 unbelievable laws, practices in Pyongyang that can leave you shocked
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp