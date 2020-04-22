Three weeks after mob attack, women doctors bring home 48 patients cured of COVID-19 in Indore

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Undeterred by the April 1 attack on them by locals, two state government doctors, Dr Zakiya Sayed and Dr Trapti Katdare, were present in the Taat Patti Bakhal locality of Indore on Wednesday – this time bringing back 48 residents who had recovered from COVID-19.

One of the COVID-19 containment zones of Indore, the locality which gained notoriety due to the attack wore a totally different look on Tuesday.

It resonated with the tune of the patriotic song Saare Jahaan Se Achcha Hindustan Hamara played by a band as the 48 people, accompanied by the two doctors, returned to their homes.

But it wasn't only the music of patriotic fervour which welcomed the newly discharged patients moving in a disciplined manner while religiously following social distancing.

A green gift also awaited each of them as a symbolic message for living life afresh after getting out of the jaws of death.

The local administration dressed in PPE kits welcomed the newly discharged patients, including kids and women, with a sapling each.

"We are back home due to the hard work of the real gods who are the doctors. We thank the doctors for saving our lives. We'll stay indoors over the next 14 days and take bath only with hot water," said one of the returning patients Sher Iqbal while flashing a victory sign.

According to Indore deputy collector Vishal Singh Chouhan, the warm welcome to the returning inhabitants of the area and the saplings gifted to them was a confidence building measure.

Thirteen men had been arrested over the attack on two female doctors and health workers by a mob of local residents on April 1 and the National Security Act was invoked against four of them.

As for Dr Zakiya Sayed and Dr Trapti Katdare, visiting the locality again wasn’t a novel experience. “It’s our duty which we’ve been fearlessly doing. Just a day after being attacked, we had screened several suspected patients at the same locality, though under tight security. But now people of the locality have become very familiar with us and we haven’t even an iota of fear left,” one of them waxed eloquent.