STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Three weeks after mob attack, women doctors bring home 48 patients cured of COVID-19 in Indore

A green gift awaited each of the 48 residents of the locality as a symbolic message for living life afresh after getting out of the jaws of death, while the tune of Sare Jahan Se Achcha was played

Published: 22nd April 2020 05:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2020 05:31 PM   |  A+A-

Residents of Taat Patti Bakhal in Indore apologising to a team of doctors after healthcare workers were attacked by locals, on April 2, 2020.

Residents of Taat Patti Bakhal in Indore apologising to a team of doctors after healthcare workers were attacked by locals, on April 2, 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Undeterred by the April 1 attack on them by locals, two state government doctors, Dr Zakiya Sayed and Dr Trapti Katdare, were present in the Taat Patti Bakhal locality of Indore on Wednesday – this time bringing back 48 residents who had recovered from COVID-19.  

One of the COVID-19 containment zones of Indore, the locality which gained notoriety due to the attack wore a totally different look on Tuesday.

It resonated with the tune of the patriotic song Saare Jahaan Se Achcha Hindustan Hamara played by a band as the 48 people, accompanied by the two doctors, returned to their homes.

But it wasn't only the music of patriotic fervour which welcomed the newly discharged patients moving in a disciplined manner while religiously following social distancing.

A green gift also awaited each of them as a symbolic message for living life afresh after getting out of the jaws of death.

The local administration dressed in PPE kits welcomed the newly discharged patients, including kids and women, with a sapling each.

"We are back home due to the hard work of the real gods who are the doctors. We thank the doctors for saving our lives. We'll stay indoors over the next 14 days and take bath only with hot water," said one of the returning patients Sher Iqbal while flashing a victory sign.

According to Indore deputy collector Vishal Singh Chouhan, the warm welcome to the returning inhabitants of the area and the saplings gifted to them was a confidence building measure.

Thirteen men had been arrested over the attack on two female doctors and health workers by a mob of local residents on April 1 and the National Security Act was invoked against four of them.

As for Dr Zakiya Sayed and Dr Trapti Katdare, visiting the locality again wasn’t a novel experience. “It’s our duty which we’ve been fearlessly doing. Just a day after being attacked, we had screened several suspected patients at the same locality, though under tight security. But now people of the locality have become very familiar with us and we haven’t even an iota of fear left,” one of them waxed eloquent.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indore COVID-19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, cases nearing 200
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Mob pelted stones at us': Friend of Chennai doctor whose burial was stopped
Former WTA doubles world number one Sania Mirza (Photo | PTI)
Sania Mirza Interview: 'Tennis seems really irrelevant in these circumstances'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, number crosses 185
Gallery
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
North Korea is in the news once again following reports of its third-generation leader Kim Jong Un's fragile health condition after surgery. The dictator state, which remains largely unknown to the rest of the world, is also a land of bizarre laws and traditions. Here are a few of them that will make you thank your stars for not being born inside its borders. (Photo | AP)
Only in Kim Jong Un's North Korea: 10 unbelievable laws, practices in Pyongyang that can leave you shocked
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp