UNICEF’s 'Seekh' promotes joyful online learning among children during lockdown in Chhattisgarh

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: As the schools remained closed during the ongoing lockdown, the UNICEF in Chhattisgarh has embarked upon a unique learning programme ‘Seekh' to facilitate the joyful learning for children at home.



The specially designed programme purported as 'delight' for the students, is initially covering three backward districts of Sukma, Raigarh and Jashpur initially.



The Unicef expects the state government to come on board to expand the programme to reach the remaining districts.



The Seekh programme contains high quality, simple, doable fun learning activities in basic maths, language and science, layered with games, activities and COVID-19 prevention messages.



These online lessons are being shared by the schoolteacher in the village twice a week, with the parents through village-based WhatsApp groups created by teachers as the admin, at the school/village level.



'Covid and closure of schools could affect the learning outcome of children and therefore Seekh programme aims to bridge that learning gap. It would promote joyful activities of students at home with the involvement of parents and other family members,' said Job Zachariah, Chief of UNICEF in Chhattisgarh.



The online lessons will have videos, audios, text and illustrations. Each lesson is accompanied by an audio message that provides clear instructions to the parents and children about the activities, lessons to be undertaken.



Seekh programme equally addresses the drawback usually seen in the online lessons when parents and students find it difficult to access the online materials and even if they are downloaded, there is no assurance on it likely to be used further.

"Community-level WhatsApp groups are being formed in the district for the given programme. It's interesting," said Sukma collector Chandan Kumar.



Similarly, the Jashpur district hopes to reduce the disparities in access to learning opportunities for families who find little scope in approaching the digital content.

"Seekh is a delightful learning experience in which primary school children and parents would be engaged in easy, doable and interesting learning activities. It will ensure children continue to learn at home," opined Nilesh Kumar Kshirsagar, Jashpur collector.



Raigarh collector Yashwant Kumar stated that under this programme the teachers will receive messages through the cluster academic coordinators, who in turn will share with parents, school management committee members and community volunteers.



Seekh programme draws material from various online and offline sources, for developing the lessons and activities.