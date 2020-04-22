STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Video of dead patient in Bengal hospital uploaded by Union Minister Babul Supriyo sparks controversy

Babul Supriyo, who posted the video on Twitter, claimed that it was in the public domain and urged the ruling TMC to urgently investigate the matter.

Published: 22nd April 2020 03:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2020 03:54 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Babul Supriyo

Union Minister Babul Supriyo (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: A video posted on social media by Union Minister Babul Supriyo of a dead patient allegedly lying in the isolation ward of a state-run hospital here has stoked a controversy with the West Bengal government questioning its veracity and asserting that the opposition BJP "specialises" in spreading fake news.

Supriyo, who posted the video on Twitter, claimed that it was in the public domain and urged the ruling Trinamool Congress to urgently investigate the matter.

"This is a shocking video...Since this VDO is in the public domain, I wud request Honble WBCM @MamataOfficial to conduct a thorough enquiry into it & release the FACTs asap," the minister of state for environment, forest and climate change wrote on the micro-blogging site.

ALSO READ: COVID-19 LIVE

Senior West Bengal minister and TMC secretary-general Partha Chatterjee said the authenticity of the video needs to be looked into and if the contents are found to be true then the administration will take appropriate steps.

"We have to first check whether the video is true or fake, as we all know that the BJP specialises in spreading fake videos," Chatterjee alleged.

Supriyo, in another subsequent tweet, said till now the state government has not claimed that the video is fake, which "takes us very close to believing it is indeed authentic".

The union minister also called on the Mamata Banerjee-led dispensation to clear the air over reports that use of mobile phones have been banned in hospitals in the state after the video became viral.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Babul Supriyo Babul Supriyo Video Bengal hospital
Coronavirus
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, cases nearing 200
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Mob pelted stones at us': Friend of Chennai doctor whose burial was stopped
Former WTA doubles world number one Sania Mirza (Photo | PTI)
Sania Mirza Interview: 'Tennis seems really irrelevant in these circumstances'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, number crosses 185
Gallery
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
North Korea is in the news once again following reports of its third-generation leader Kim Jong Un's fragile health condition after surgery. The dictator state, which remains largely unknown to the rest of the world, is also a land of bizarre laws and traditions. Here are a few of them that will make you thank your stars for not being born inside its borders. (Photo | AP)
Only in Kim Jong Un's North Korea: 10 unbelievable laws, practices in Pyongyang that can leave you shocked
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp