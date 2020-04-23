STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Attack on health workers will not be tolerated: Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey

Pandey appealed to the people to co-operate with the tracing, testing and tracking teams fighting the war against corona.

Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey has said that attacks on doctors and healthcare workers engaged in the battle against coronavirus pandemic will not be tolerated at any cost. Welcoming the withdrawal of the nationwide demonstration by the IMA, Pandey said that the Center and the State governments are ready to provide all possible protection to doctors and healthcare workers.  

"The central government has approved a new ordinance for doctors and health workers, which provides for stringent punishment", he said, while appealing to the people to co-operate with the tracing, testing and tracking teams fighting the war against corona.

Quoting a survey finding of a US-based agency, Pandey said: "While  India has been found to be number one in tackling the pandemic of COVID-19 globally, Bihar has become an example in the country in containing the infection". He admitted that due to the carelessness of some people, this infection of Covid-19 has slowly spread in the state. 

Bihar has reported till Thursday morning 141 positive cases with 42 of them recovered.

Lauding the roles of health workers and doctors, the minister said that the way doctors, health workers, policemen and emergency service personnel are working in the prevailing crisis will prove to be a milestone in the times to come.

Pandey further pointed out that the state with the highest density of population as compared to other regions is doing wonders in the fight against COVID-19.

"Apart from this, a large number of migrants have just reached Bihar due to coronavirus fears and the lockdown. At such a time, the only way to avoid the virus spread is physical distancing and awareness.  One need not be afraid of this but be cautious", he said.

So far 42 patients in the state are living a new life after defeating the Covid-19 onslaught.  

Calling upon the people to wage a war against coronavirus with all agencies, he said "The government is ready on every front to fight corona, but people's participation is also necessary.  Therefore, cooperate with the government in breaking the corona chain without violating the government's instructions".

