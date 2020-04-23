Bihar launches helpline for students stranded elsewhere during corona lockdown 

By Express News Service

PATNA: The state Disaster Management Department in Bihar has set up a helpline number exclusively for students stranded anywhere in the country following the nationwide lockdown.

Principal secretary of the Disaster Management Department Pratay Amrit said the move was aimed at helping students stranded in different coaching institutes in Kota or anywhere else. They can reach out for help on the helpline number - 0612-2294600.

"This helpline is functioning exclusively for the students stuck in the lockdown in any part of the country. The state government acts in no time soon after getting calls from the students and makes arrangements for them, wherever they are," he said.

According to a conservative figure, around 30000 students are stuck in different parts of the country including Kota in Rajasthan due to the lockdown.

Meanwhile, the situation in Bihar continues to be grim with the total number of COVID-19 positive cases reaching 148 with four new cases reported from Patna on Thursday.