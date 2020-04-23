STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP accuses Prashant Kishor of travelling to Kolkata in cargo flight amid lockdown

Anand categorically demanded that Kishor should make public the documents related to the permission for this visit.

Published: 23rd April 2020 09:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2020 09:44 PM   |  A+A-

Political strategist Prashant Kishor addresses a press conference in Patna. (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Days after poll strategist Prashant Kishor questioned the issuance of the pass to a BJP MLA to bring back his son from Kota, Bihar BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand on Thursday accused Kishor of illegally travelling to Kolkata.

Anand accused Kishor of illegally travelling from Delhi to Kolkata by hiding in a cargo flight amid the nation-wide lockdown. "If the details of Prashant's visit are not made public, I will demand an inquiry," he said through a statement to the media.

Although, Anand didn't mention the date of the journey but questioned Kishor, who gave him permission to travel amid the lockdown during this coronavirus pandemic.

He also said that Prashant Kishor is not a medical worker, doctor, expert of any kind or even not a cargo pilot or co-pilot or baggage porter, then from which authority, he went Kolkata from Delhi.

Anand categorically demanded that Kishor, the West Bengal government and Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee should make public the documents related to the permission for this visit.

He further said that if the documents related to this visit were not made public,  he will ask the Airport Authority of India and the Ministry of Civil Aviation to investigate this secret trip of Kishor.

In response to the allegations, Kishor said: "Just ask him (Nikhil Anand) if true he should share the details. I mean which flight, when, from where to where? If he shows the details and that happens to be true, I will retire from public life. Or else people like him should apologies".

