STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Businesses have lost Rs 9,000 cr amid coronavirus lockdown, says IIA President, Uttarakhand

Pankaj Gupta, President, IIA, Uttarakhand-chapter, said: "The industries are facing various problems due to the lockdown."

Published: 23rd April 2020 06:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2020 06:23 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By ANI

DEHRADUN: The ongoing nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak has had a devastating impact on Uttarakhand's small businesses, whose losses now amount to Rs 9,000 crores, said an Indian Industries Association (IIA) official on Thursday.

Speaking to ANI, Pankaj Gupta, President, IIA, Uttarakhand-chapter, said: "The industries are facing various problems due to the lockdown. In terms of production, we have suffered a loss of Rs 9,000 crores till now. Industries are experiencing losses amounting to around Rs 300 per day, as out of 6,500 MSMEs and large industries, only 2,000 remain open."

He further stated that most of the labour force has gone away, which has added to their problems.

"Our labourers have also gone away, whom we had trained, and we don't know if they would be able to come back. So we have lost our labour and production, and that is why the market is facing huge losses rapidly."

He requested the government to provide six months of relief on loan waivers, fixed charges, electricity duties, etc.

"We are very worried, and we are assuming that it will take us atleast six months to fully recover from the situation. We want to get out of this situation as soon as possible," added Gupta.

The nationwide lockdown has been extended till May 3.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Uttarakhand businesses coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Visual Treat: Navi Mumbai turns pink with over one lakh migrated flamingos
Here's how Americans thanked this Indian doc for her selfless service during COVID-19
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp