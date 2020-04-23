STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Centre seeks proof of social distancing at MGNREGA sites 

The ministry has asked the state governments to upload pictures to show that the social distancing norms are being followed.

Published: 23rd April 2020 07:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2020 07:37 PM   |  A+A-

Farmers thresh harvested crop in a field during the nationwide lockdown in Patna Thursday. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Union Rural Development Ministry has written to the state governments to provide proof whether social distancing norms are followed at places where MGNREGA work is going on in their states.

The ministry has asked the state governments to upload pictures to show that the social distancing norms are being followed.

The Centre had given its go-ahead for people to take up jobs under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) from 20 April, albeit with some precautions to ensure that the novel coronavirus disease doesn't spread in rural areas.

Secretary to the rural development ministry Rajesh Bhushan on April 17 had reviewed the work under MGNREGA and had given a series of instructions to keep coronavirus at bay. He had asked for geo-tagged pictures to be uploaded as a proof whether social distancing rules are followed or not.

The central government on April 15 had allowed work in rural areas under different schemes including MGNREGA, with a set of guidelines, which mandated availability of soaps, masks etc at work sites.

A rural development ministry official told IANS that the state governments were told to follow the guidelines issued by the ministry of home affairs strictly so that coronavirus does not spread to rural areas.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
MGNREGA sites social distancing COVID-19 lockdown coronavirus Union Rural Development Ministry
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Visual Treat: Navi Mumbai turns pink with over one lakh migrated flamingos
Here's how Americans thanked this Indian doc for her selfless service during COVID-19
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp