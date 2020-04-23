Centre seeks proof of social distancing at MGNREGA sites 

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Union Rural Development Ministry has written to the state governments to provide proof whether social distancing norms are followed at places where MGNREGA work is going on in their states.

The ministry has asked the state governments to upload pictures to show that the social distancing norms are being followed.

The Centre had given its go-ahead for people to take up jobs under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) from 20 April, albeit with some precautions to ensure that the novel coronavirus disease doesn't spread in rural areas.

Secretary to the rural development ministry Rajesh Bhushan on April 17 had reviewed the work under MGNREGA and had given a series of instructions to keep coronavirus at bay. He had asked for geo-tagged pictures to be uploaded as a proof whether social distancing rules are followed or not.

The central government on April 15 had allowed work in rural areas under different schemes including MGNREGA, with a set of guidelines, which mandated availability of soaps, masks etc at work sites.

A rural development ministry official told IANS that the state governments were told to follow the guidelines issued by the ministry of home affairs strictly so that coronavirus does not spread to rural areas.