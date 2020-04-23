STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress urges I&B Ministry to take action against Arnab Goswami, Republic TV for 'vile' show

The Congress and the BJP on Wednesday sparred over Goswami's remarks on the show aimed at Sonia Gandhi during a discussion on the Palghar incident.

Published: 23rd April 2020 03:39 PM

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar (File photo| EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress has urged the Information and Broadcasting Ministry to take action against senior journalist Arnab Goswami and his TV channel, alleging that they violated broadcasting rules during a show.

In a letter to Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar, Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev claimed that the content of a show broadcast on Republic Bharat on Tuesday with Goswami as the anchor was "vile, misleading and hateful in nature".

The Congress and the BJP on Wednesday sparred over Goswami's remarks on the show aimed at Sonia Gandhi during a discussion on the Palghar incident in which three persons, including two sadhus, were lynched.

"The broadcast in its entirety is a violation of the Programme Code prescribed under the Cable Television Network Rules, 1994," Dev alleged in her letter dated April 22.

Meanwhile, two motorcycle-borne persons allegedly attacked Goswami's car in Mumbai and tried to break its glass window when he and his wife were on the way home in the early hours of Thursday, police said.

BJP leaders, including party president J P Nadda, condemned the alleged attack on Goswami.

