STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Coronavirus cases in Bihar touch the 150-mark

Siwan has reported 29 positive cases of COVID-19 while there have been 31 cases in Nalanda, 31 in Munger, 16 in Patna, nine in Begusarai and eight in Buxar.

Published: 23rd April 2020 06:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2020 06:51 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus testing

A coronavirus testing lab. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

PATNA: The number of coronavirus positive cases in Bihar has touched 150 with seven new positive cases being reported on Thursday from Munger and Rohtas. 

At the beginning of the day, four persons including three old women tested positive from Jamalpur area in Munger district. Later in the day, one more COVID-19 positive case emerged from Rohtas taking the tally to 148.
 
The trend of newer positive cases emerging continued and two more fresh COVID-19 cases from Rohtas were reported taking the tally to 150. 
 
According to the principal secretary of the health department Sanjay Kumar, all persons who tested positive in Rohtas have come in touch with a COVID-19 positive person and the department is now trying to trace other contacts too.
 
Munger with 31 positive cases has left Siwan behind in having the highest total number of positive COVID-19 cases along with Nalanda. 

Siwan has reported 29 positive cases of COVID-19 while there have been 31 cases in Nalanda, 31 in Munger, 16 in Patna, nine in Begusarai, eight in Buxar, five each in Bhgalapur and Gaya and the rest in other districts.
 
In Patna, panic has gripped many areas including Rajabazar from where positive cases have been reported and the areas have been sealed thereafter. 

Meanwhile, the state police has arrested 18 persons on Thursday after lodging 38 FIRs and seized 2161 vehicles for violating the lockdown in the state.

ADG HQ Jitendra Kumar said that in total 1279 persons were arrested from March 23 to April 23 and jailed, while 37889 vehicles were seized by the police for violating the lockdown.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus covid19 covid positive Bihar covid cases
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Visual Treat: Navi Mumbai turns pink with over one lakh migrated flamingos
Here's how Americans thanked this Indian doc for her selfless service during COVID-19
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp