Coronavirus cases in Bihar touch the 150-mark

By Express News Service

PATNA: The number of coronavirus positive cases in Bihar has touched 150 with seven new positive cases being reported on Thursday from Munger and Rohtas.

At the beginning of the day, four persons including three old women tested positive from Jamalpur area in Munger district. Later in the day, one more COVID-19 positive case emerged from Rohtas taking the tally to 148.



The trend of newer positive cases emerging continued and two more fresh COVID-19 cases from Rohtas were reported taking the tally to 150.



According to the principal secretary of the health department Sanjay Kumar, all persons who tested positive in Rohtas have come in touch with a COVID-19 positive person and the department is now trying to trace other contacts too.



Munger with 31 positive cases has left Siwan behind in having the highest total number of positive COVID-19 cases along with Nalanda.

Siwan has reported 29 positive cases of COVID-19 while there have been 31 cases in Nalanda, 31 in Munger, 16 in Patna, nine in Begusarai, eight in Buxar, five each in Bhgalapur and Gaya and the rest in other districts.



In Patna, panic has gripped many areas including Rajabazar from where positive cases have been reported and the areas have been sealed thereafter.

Meanwhile, the state police has arrested 18 persons on Thursday after lodging 38 FIRs and seized 2161 vehicles for violating the lockdown in the state.

ADG HQ Jitendra Kumar said that in total 1279 persons were arrested from March 23 to April 23 and jailed, while 37889 vehicles were seized by the police for violating the lockdown.

