COVID-19 crisis: Another man in quarantine kills self in Jharkhand

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: A man quarantined in a school building at Courtkhas Pathahari village under Lesliganj Police Station in Palamu, killed himself on Wednesday evening. Ayub Khan, who hailed from Gopalganj village in Garhwa and was working in Chandwa of Latehar.

Khan, along with several others, was put in quarantine three days back after his return from Chandwa. Police said that prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide while investigations are on to get into details of the case.

“According to other persons quarantined in the building, the deceased appeared to quite disturbed and was seen talking on his mobile phone with someone very often. He hanged himself with the help of ‘gamcha’ (thin towel) from the window of his room at around 7:45 pm on Wednesday,” Palamu SP Ajay Linda was quoted as saying.

He allegedly also tried to cut himself before hanging.

Earlier on Tuesday, another person, quarantined at Ranchi’s Lake View Hospital on suspicion of coming in contact with a COVID positive patient on April 16, jumped from the third floor of the building and later died during treatment.

The deceased, identified as Mangal Kacchap, was a staff of Birsa Munda Airport who had come in contact with a retired Deputy Development Commissioner (DDC) while shifting him to Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon by Air Ambulance. The DDC later tested positive and died in Gurgaon.