Defence forces asked to put on hold their acquisition processes amid COVID-19 crisis

The forces have been told to put on hold all of their acquisition processes which are at different stages, they said

Published: 23rd April 2020 01:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2020 01:24 PM   |  A+A-

A Tejas aircraft carrying Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh taxis towards the runway for flying on a sortie at HAL Airport in Bangalore on Thursday. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)

Image used only for representational purposes. (File| Nagaraja Gadekal/ EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: At a time when a budget cut is in sight for the armed forces, the three services have been told to put on hold their acquisition processes to buy new weapon systems till the COVID-19 situation continues in the country.

A letter has been written by the Department of Military Affairs asking the forces to put on hold their capital acquisition processes till the time the COVID-19 situation continues in the country, Defence Ministry sources said.

The armed forces are in different stages of acquiring multiple platforms for modernising their arsenal. The Indian Air Force is in the process of making payments for the 36 Rafale combat aircraft from France and S-400 air defence weapon system from Russia.

The Indian Army is also procuring tanks, artillery guns and assault rifles from different countries including America and Russia while the Navy recently signed the deal for 24 multirole choppers from the US.

Huge expenditure is being done by the government to fight COVID-19 and feeding several crore people in view of the pandemic outbreak threat.

A large number of other measures are also expected to be taken in the coming days to tackle the situation and all ministries including defence are anticipating a significant contribution from their allocated funds to fight the disease which originated in China.

