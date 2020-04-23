STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal releases Alternative Academic Calendar for upper primary stage amid COVID-19

"The alternative academic calendars at primary and upper primary stage (Classes VI to VIII) have been developed by the NCERT under the guidance of the MHRD," read an official statement.

Published: 23rd April 2020

By ANI

NEW DELHI: In order to engage students during their stay at home during the lockdown, Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Thursday released an Alternative Academic Calendar for upper primary classes (Classes VI to VIII).

Earlier on April 16, the minister released the Alternative Academic Calendar for primary stage students.

"This Calendar provides guidelines to teachers on the use of various technological tools and social media tools available for imparting education in fun-filled, interesting ways, which can be used by learners, parents and teachers even while at home," the statement quoted Pokhriyal as saying.

He said that it is a fact that many of us may not have internet facility in the mobile, or may not be able to use different social media tools- such as WhatsApp, Facebook, twitter, google, etc., the calendar guides teachers to further guide parents and students through SMS on mobile phones or through voice call.

Parents are expected to help elementary stage students to implement this Calendar.

Minister Pokhriyal said that very soon all the remaining classes-- 9 to 12 and subject areas will be covered under this calendar.

The statement said the calendar contains a week-wise plan consisting of interesting and challenging activities, with reference to theme/chapter taken from syllabus or textbook.

It also covers experiential learning activities such as Arts Education, Physical Exercises, yoga, pre-vocational skills, etc. This Calendar contains class-wise and subject-wise activities in tabular forms.

