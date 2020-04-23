STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

In a month, Indians have started taking COVID-threat more seriously: Survey

Over the last one month, more and more Indians seem to have become mindful of the threat the COVID-19 possess, says the study.

Published: 23rd April 2020 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2020 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

Sanitising efforts at Bengaluru's Vidhan Soudha. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Most Indians are increasingly non complacent when it comes to the seriousness of the coronavirus threat and how seriously it should be taken, according to the IANS-CVoter COVID-19 Tracker.

A total of 54.4 per cent respondents say they either disagree or strongly disagree with the statement that "I believe the threat from the Coronavirus is exaggerated". Meanwhile just 37.9 per cent said they tend to agree with the assertion.

While 38.4 per cent seem to suggest they tend to take the threat very seriously and 16% seem to take it just seriously. They have 'strongly disagreed' and 'disagreed' with the statement respectively.

FOLLOW COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES HERE

Meanwhile, 23.4 per cent respondents appear to be overtly complacent who 'strongly agrees' that the threat from the virus is indeed exaggerated. 14.5 per cent said they 'agrees' to the statement.

The tracker monitored the mood since March 16 up till April 21, this year.

Over the last one month, more and more Indians seem to have become mindful of the threat the COVID-19 possess. For instance, when the tracker was started on March 16, just 21.3 per cent said they 'strongly disagrees' to the statement that the virus' threat is exaggerated. However, more than a month later on April 21, that number has gone up to 38.4 per cent.

Similarly, those who took the threat very lightly have shifted the other side, over time. On March 16, just 35 per cent said they 'strongly agrees' to the statement that the virus' threat is exaggerated. However, more than a month later on April 21, that number has gone down to 23.4 per cent. Meanwhile 7.7 per cent said they are 'don't know'.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19 coronavirus pandemic coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, cases nearing 200
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Mob pelted stones at us': Friend of Chennai doctor whose burial was stopped
Former WTA doubles world number one Sania Mirza (Photo | PTI)
Sania Mirza Interview: 'Tennis seems really irrelevant in these circumstances'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, number crosses 185
Gallery
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
North Korea is in the news once again following reports of its third-generation leader Kim Jong Un's fragile health condition after surgery. The dictator state, which remains largely unknown to the rest of the world, is also a land of bizarre laws and traditions. Here are a few of them that will make you thank your stars for not being born inside its borders. (Photo | AP)
Only in Kim Jong Un's North Korea: 10 unbelievable laws, practices in Pyongyang that can leave you shocked
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp