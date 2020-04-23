STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MHA asks states to appoint nodal officers to protect COVID-19 frontline warriors

The missive came hours after Home Minister Amit Shah and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan met a delegation of doctors and Indian Medical Association.

An NDRF personnel wearing a protective suit sprays disinfectants inside the premises of income tax head office during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in Tezpur Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Union Home Ministry has directed the states and Union Territories to provide security to doctors and frontline health workers who are facing attacks from unruly people.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) also directed the states to appoint district-level nodal officers who would be available round the clock to redress any safety issue related to medical professionals.

In a letter, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla also cited instances of unruly behaviour hampering the last rites of medical professionals and directed the states to take strict action against those who obstruct last rites of medical professionals, also asking authorities to provide security during the last rites of medical professionals.

“In such cases, adequate security should be provided; and stringent action should be taken against such offenders who obstruct the performance of last rites of medical professionals or frontline healthcare workers, who, unfortunately, succumb to the infection from COVID-19 while discharging their services, or otherwise,” the letter said.

The missive came hours after Home Minister Amit Shah and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan met a delegation of doctors and Indian Medical Association.

