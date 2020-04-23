Security forces kill four militants, bodies to be buried as unclaimed

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Four militants were killed in a fierce gunfight with security forces in militancy-hit Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir in the late evening hours on Wednesday.

Later, police declared the slain militants as unidentified and said their burial will be conducted in the presence of a magistrate.

A police official said police, CRPF and army men laid siege around Melhora village in Shopian district last evening following which the militants were eliminated.

IG, Kashmir Vijay Kumar said four unidentified militants were killed in the gunfight.

Asked about the identity and group affiliation of the slain militants, he said, “We have taken DNA samples of all four unidentified killed militants.”