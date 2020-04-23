Seven new COVID-19 cases detected in Jharkhand, state tally touches 56

By Express News Service

RANCHI: Seven more people in Jharkhand tested coronavirus positive on Thursday taking the state tally to 56. Officials in the health department said all the new cases were detected from Ranchi.

“Out of the seven cases, six are from Ranchi’s Hindpiri hotspot. The seventh person is from Bero, 40 km from the state capital,” Principal Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni said. Meanwhile, eight patients suffering from COVID-19 have fully recovered, he added.

Out of the total 56 cases tested positive so far, 35 are from Ranchi, 10 from Bokaro, 3 from Hazaribagh, 2 each from Dhanbad, and Simdega. One each from Giridih, Deohgar, Garhwa, and Koderma has also been tested positive of coronavirus. Jharkhand so far has registered three deaths of coronavirus patients - two from Ranchi and one from Bokaro.

Notably, the state registered first coronavirus case when a Malaysian woman, who had come to the state after attending Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin, was tested positive on March 31. She, along with 17 other foreign nationals, was rescued a mosque in Ranchi on March 29 following which they were sent to

the quarantine centre at Khelgaon in the city. Later, while she was tested positive, others did not show any symptoms of the virus.