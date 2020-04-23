Six-year-old raped, blinded in Madhya Pradesh

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: In a horrific incident amid the nationwide lockdown, a six-year-old girl was allegedly raped and blinded in Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh.

The incident, which took place at Banshipur village under Jabera police station limits in Damoh district (280 km from Bhopal), came to light on Thursday morning, when the villagers spotted the minor lying unconscious with her hands tied in an abandoned house in her native village.

The girl was missing since Wednesday evening.

The police force rushed to the spot and found deep injuries in the girl's eyes, suggesting she was blinded by the accused after being raped.

"The girl's eyes had developed abnormal swelling. She has been referred to a Jabalpur hospital where the doctors would perform emergency surgery on the eyes," Damoh district police superintendent Hemant Chauhan said.

"We've got some vital clues and rounded up some suspects and hope to nab the accused very soon," the SP added.

A bounty of Rs 10,000 has been announced on the accused's arrest.

Shocked over the gruesome incident, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan termed it "shameful and unfortunate". "Directions have been issued to arrest the accused promptly and sternest possible punishment would be given. Best possible treatment would be provided to the little girl," tweeted Chouhan.