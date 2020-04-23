STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Two accused in Palghar lynching case linked to BJP: Congress

The BJP, however, rejected the Congress claim and said the two persons mentioned by it are not members of the saffron party.

Published: 23rd April 2020 09:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2020 09:57 PM   |  A+A-

lynching, mob lynching

Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Congress in Maharashtra on Thursday alleged that two of the accused in the Palghar mob lynching case are members of the BJP and demanded that the saffron party take action against them.

The BJP, however, rejected the Congress claim and said the two persons mentioned by it are not members of the saffron party.

Addressing a press conference here, state Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said Ishwar Nikule and Bhau Sathe, listed as accused no 61 and 65, respectively, are office- bearers of the BJP's Dahanu mandal unit in Palghar district.

The BJP must take action against its office-bearers who are accused of killing two sadhus and their driver, and its government at the Centre should bring a law to curb mob attacks, said Sawant.

He said Nikule could be seen on the official Facebook page of the BJP Dahanu mandal as a booth-level office-bearer of Gadchincle village, where the three people were lynched by a violent mob on Thursday last on suspicion that they were child-lifters.

More than 100 people have been named accused in the case. Sathe is also one of the booth-level office-bearers of Gadchincle village, Sawant claimed.

ALSO READ | Lynching of Sadhus in Palghar: Shocking lapses by authorities

Several pictures, including the one featuring Nikule, were taken during a programme organised by the BJP to highlights the achievements of the erstwhile Devendra Fadnavis government, he said.

Gadchincle sarpanchChitra Chaudhary can also be seen in one of the pictures, Sawant said, adding the BJP is ruling the village panchayat for the last 10 years.

Besides Chaudhary, local BJP mandal president Sangita Kotela and then chairperson of Dahanu Panchayat Samiti Rama Thackeray were present at the event, Sawant said.

He said the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, of which the Congress is a constituent, will bring all those involved in the lynching incident to book.

"But it is surprising that the BJP hasn't taken action against it's people accused of killing the sadhus," he said.

Sawant demanded that the Centre enact a law against mob lynchings as directed by the Supreme Court.

Despite direction from a Supreme Court bench headed by the then Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, the central government has not enacted a law against mob lynchings in the last two years, the Congress spokesman said.

In July 2018, the Supreme Court had condemned incidents of mob lynching and directed the central government to enact a legislation against such heinous act, he said.

ALSO READ: Sonia Gandhi slams BJP, says party 'continues to spread communal virus, hatred' in COVID-19 times

In addition, 11 guidelines were issued in this regard but the central government did not take any action on them, Sawant said.

Again in July 2019, a bench headed by thethen Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi took note of mob lynching cases and sent a notice to the Centre asking what were the measures taken on previous directives, but the Modi government did nothing, Sawant charged.

"After the Palghar incident, Union Home Minister Amit Shah called Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, but did not do anything to bring a law against incidents of mob lynching," he said.

Incidents of mob lynching have occurred in other states too, but no senior BJP leader at the time showed any such concern, Sawant said.

On the contrary, accused in some of these cases were later felicitated by BJP ministers, he claimed.

When contacted, state BJP spokesman Keshav Upadhye rejected the Congress allegations.

"The two persons mentioned by the Congress are not BJP workers. The photographs (released by the Congress) are of a public programme attended by many villagers," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Palghar lynching case BJP Congress Mob lynching palghar
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Visual Treat: Navi Mumbai turns pink with over one lakh migrated flamingos
Here's how Americans thanked this Indian doc for her selfless service during COVID-19
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp