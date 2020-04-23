Uttarakhand govt to not ease lockdown for the month of Ramzan

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand state government will not ease lockdown for the upcoming Ramzan month. The move comes as a precautionary measure to prevent any religious gatherings in the holy month.

Ashok Kumar, director general (law & order), Uttarakhand police said, "The restrictions are for saving lives of people. We are holding talks with religious leaders of the community so that they can help us in garnering support to follow the lockdown."

The officials from the state police department have urged the people to stay at home and not venture out calling or attending any gathering. The state government officials also told that total 1,436 jamaatis who had come to the state after January 1.

Out of the total 1,436 jamaatis, 513 are from other states while 923 from Uttarakhand said the officials.

Earlier this month, after a team of police and health workers, were allegedly chased away on Sunday from a locality in Haldwani of Nainital district, Chief Minister ordered to impose curfew.

The team was there to take samples of people who came in contact with Tabhligi Jamaat followers.

Interestingly, this is the same locality where health workers were given a heroe's welcome by showering flowers on them.

The Banbhoolpura locality is a minority-dominated area and people came together to bust the myth that minority are misbehaving and spreading the infection.

However, the damage control tactics were laid waste by the people after they surrounded threatened and allegedly assaulted the team

A team of Heath workers with the officials of police and administration arrived in the locality at around 10 am to check temperatures and take samples of people who displayed symptoms of COVID-19.

As the team went on about the work, locals came up on the street and surrounded them while they hurled abuses and threats on them.

Overwhelmed with the reaction, team members and police called up for backup. Doctors, activists, politicians, government officials and residents across the state condemned the incident.