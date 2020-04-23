STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttarakhand govt to not ease lockdown for the month of Ramzan

The officials from the state police department have urged the people to stay at home and not venture out calling or attending any gathering.

Published: 23rd April 2020 07:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2020 07:55 PM   |  A+A-

Ramzan

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand state government will not ease lockdown for the upcoming Ramzan month. The move comes as a precautionary measure to prevent any religious gatherings in the holy month. 

Ashok Kumar, director general (law & order), Uttarakhand police said, "The restrictions are for saving lives of people. We are holding talks with religious leaders of the community so that they can help us in garnering support to follow the lockdown."

The officials from the state police department have urged the people to stay at home and not venture out calling or attending any gathering. The state government officials also told that total 1,436 jamaatis who had come to the state after January 1.

FOLLOW COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES HERE

Out of the total 1,436 jamaatis, 513 are from other states while 923 from Uttarakhand said the officials. 

Earlier this month, after a team of police and health workers, were allegedly chased away on Sunday from a locality in Haldwani of Nainital district, Chief Minister ordered to impose curfew. 

The team was there to take samples of people who came in contact with Tabhligi Jamaat followers. 

Interestingly, this is the same locality where health workers were given a heroe's welcome by showering flowers on them. 

The Banbhoolpura locality is a minority-dominated area and people came together to bust the myth that minority are misbehaving and spreading the infection. 

However, the damage control tactics were laid waste by the people after they surrounded threatened and allegedly assaulted the team 

A team of Heath workers with the officials of police and administration arrived in the locality at around 10 am to check temperatures and take samples of people who displayed symptoms of COVID-19.

As the team went on about the work, locals came up on the street and surrounded them while they hurled abuses and threats on them. 

Overwhelmed with the reaction, team members and police called up for backup. Doctors, activists, politicians, government officials and residents across the state condemned the incident. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus Ramzan COVID-19 India under lockdown
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Visual Treat: Navi Mumbai turns pink with over one lakh migrated flamingos
Here's how Americans thanked this Indian doc for her selfless service during COVID-19
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp