STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

969 units of blood donated in Mizoram during COVID-19 lockdown

Following an appeal by the state government, several organisations and church bodies came forward to donate blood and it was collected strictly maintaining the social distancing norms.

Published: 24th April 2020 10:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2020 10:14 PM   |  A+A-

Blood donation, blood bank

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

AIZWAL: Mizoram now has sufficient stock of blood bags to meet urgent requirements after 969 units of blood were donated during the ongoing lockdown, an official said here on Friday.

There was a bit of crisis during the initial stage of the lockdown but the situation is normal now, the official said.

Following an appeal by the state government, several organisations and church bodies came forward to donate blood and it was collected strictly maintaining the social distancing norms, he said.

Of the 30,499 units of blood collected in the state during 2019-20, the official said, 27,727 units were donated voluntarily.

State Blood Transfusion Council held a meeting on Friday and decided to spread awareness on the need for donating blood.

Meanwhile, Mizoram Sports Minister Robert Romawia Royte on Friday distributed 200 sets of sewing machines to tailors in his Aizawl East-II constituency so that more face masks can be manufactured.

Royte said the demand for face masks increased after the Centre made it mandatory to wear face masks in public and workplaces during the lockdown.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mizoram Aizwal COVID 19
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp