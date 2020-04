By PTI

SRINAGAR: An army jawan died of injuries sustained in accidental discharge of his automatic weapon in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said.

Havildar Rakesh Kumar, posted at Hirri in Kupwara, got injured when his service weapon accidentally went off at an army camp, the officials said.

They said he was taken to military hospital in Drugmulla where he succumbed to injuries.