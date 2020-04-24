STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Central team seeks interaction with Bengal's COVID-19 death audit committee

The team sought the case records of all the COVID-19 patients, where the cause of death is attributed to some other cause by the committee.

Published: 24th April 2020 07:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2020 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

Workers sort fruits at a wholesale market during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown in Kolkata

Workers sort fruits at a wholesale market during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA: The Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) in Kolkata wrote two letters to West Bengal chief secretary Rajiva Sinha on Friday seeking explanations for constituting a committee of doctors which declare the cause of death for COVID patients, besides details of case records where fatality is attributed to comorbidity by the panel.

“The Principal Secretary (Health), in his presentation on 23rd April, gave some reasons for the establishment of the Committee of Doctors and also mentioned that if a COVID patient dies in a road accident, he/she cannot be said to have died of COVID. The IMCT did not find the reasoning convincing as there is no comparison between a road death and a death in a hospital due to disease,’’ IMCT head Apurba Chandra wrote in one of the letters.

As for information provided to the IMCT, Bengal has recorded 18 COVID deaths while 39 others, whose test reports came positive after death, died due to comorbidity. ‘’The audit committee examined 57 cases and came to a conclusion that 18 of them died because of COVID,’’ Sinha said.

A day before, Chandra had expressed displeasure over facilities and unhygienic condition at a quarantine centre and a designated COVID hospital in Kolkata. He was also not satisfied with the presentation of the health department before the IMCT.

On Friday, Chandra sought a copy of the Bengal government’s order on the formation of the panel evaluating the cause of deaths, besides wanting to know the time taken by the committee for declaring the results.

The Inter-Ministerial Central Team boss sought five clarifications from the state, including delay in reports of COVID tests, the chaotic admission process at hospital, no social distancing at the waiting zone of the healthcare unit and an inadequate number of beds with ventilator facility. It also visited the ward at a hospital where bodies were seen lying on beds in a viral video.

Central team seeks clarifications on five points

The Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) boss sought five clarifications from the state, including delay in reports of COVID tests, the chaotic admission process at hospital, no social distancing at the waiting zone of the healthcare unit and an inadequate number of beds with ventilator facility.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 situationin West Bengal Central team Coronavirus COVID-19
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp