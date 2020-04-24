STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: India gifts drugs, equipment worth $5 million to several countries

Clearances have also been given to commercial consignments of 285 million HCQ tablets to 40 countries and 500 million PCM tablets for 60 countries.

Published: 24th April 2020 02:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2020 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets in New Delhi, India, Thursday, April 9, 2020. Amidst concerns over domestic shortage, India has lifted the ban on some drug exports including hydroxychloroquine. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday spelt out its role as a part of the Centre’s integrated response in fighting coronavirus and said around $5million worth of aid has been dispatched to several countries.

“We have gifted 5 million HCQ (hydroxychloroquine) tablets to countries in the neighbourhood and the IOR (Indian Ocean Region), Africa, Latin America, Central Asia, Eurasia and WANA (Western Asia and North Africa) regions. We are also providing 1.32 million PCM tablets to our neighbouring and other partner countries. We are also providing a big basket of other medical aid which includes essential drugs and life-saving antibiotics; medical consumables; and equipment for laboratories and hospitals. Total value of the medicines and other supplies to be gifted by India stands at `383 million (about $5 million),” MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.

Clearances have also been given to commercial consignments of 285 million HCQ tablets to 40 countries and 500 million PCM tablets for 60 countries.

“MEA has been playing a key role in the Empowered Group that deals with ensuring the availability of essential medical equipment and supplies. Our Missions/Posts have been at the forefront of our efforts to ensure expeditious and time-bound implementation of plans for procurement from overseas suppliers,” Srivastava said.  

“As a result of these efforts, we have started receiving some of the equipment and expect further supplies…In the past two weeks, around two dozen flights departed for India from five cities in China carrying nearly 400 tonnes of medical supplies, including RT-PCR test kits, rapid antibody test kits, PPEs, thermometers etc. Around 20 more flights are expected to bring supplies from China in the coming days,” he said.

A contract has been signed with a South Korean company to supply 5 lakh testing kits.
OIC remarks incorrect, regrettable, says MEA

India on Thursday hit back at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation for its remarks over ‘rising Islamophobia’ in the country.

“The statement is deeply regrettable and factually inaccurate and incorrect. The OIC should refrain from communalising the fight against the pandemic,” said a source in the ministry.

Issue of faulty kits not raised with China yet

The MEA said the ICMR is looking into the issue of faulty testing kits received from China.

“Right now the ICMR is looking into the quality of the testing kits. There are certain conditions in which the tests show results. The ICMR is checking if these conditions are being fulfilled,” said a source, adding that the issue could be taken up with China only after the due process of checking the equipment was followed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
hydroxychloroquine Coronavirus COVID-19
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Visual Treat: Navi Mumbai turns pink with over one lakh migrated flamingos
Here's how Americans thanked this Indian doc for her selfless service during COVID-19
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp