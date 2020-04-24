COVID-19: India gifts drugs, equipment worth $5 million to several countries

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday spelt out its role as a part of the Centre’s integrated response in fighting coronavirus and said around $5million worth of aid has been dispatched to several countries.

“We have gifted 5 million HCQ (hydroxychloroquine) tablets to countries in the neighbourhood and the IOR (Indian Ocean Region), Africa, Latin America, Central Asia, Eurasia and WANA (Western Asia and North Africa) regions. We are also providing 1.32 million PCM tablets to our neighbouring and other partner countries. We are also providing a big basket of other medical aid which includes essential drugs and life-saving antibiotics; medical consumables; and equipment for laboratories and hospitals. Total value of the medicines and other supplies to be gifted by India stands at `383 million (about $5 million),” MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.

Clearances have also been given to commercial consignments of 285 million HCQ tablets to 40 countries and 500 million PCM tablets for 60 countries.

“MEA has been playing a key role in the Empowered Group that deals with ensuring the availability of essential medical equipment and supplies. Our Missions/Posts have been at the forefront of our efforts to ensure expeditious and time-bound implementation of plans for procurement from overseas suppliers,” Srivastava said.

“As a result of these efforts, we have started receiving some of the equipment and expect further supplies…In the past two weeks, around two dozen flights departed for India from five cities in China carrying nearly 400 tonnes of medical supplies, including RT-PCR test kits, rapid antibody test kits, PPEs, thermometers etc. Around 20 more flights are expected to bring supplies from China in the coming days,” he said.

A contract has been signed with a South Korean company to supply 5 lakh testing kits.

OIC remarks incorrect, regrettable, says MEA

India on Thursday hit back at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation for its remarks over ‘rising Islamophobia’ in the country.

“The statement is deeply regrettable and factually inaccurate and incorrect. The OIC should refrain from communalising the fight against the pandemic,” said a source in the ministry.

Issue of faulty kits not raised with China yet

The MEA said the ICMR is looking into the issue of faulty testing kits received from China.

“Right now the ICMR is looking into the quality of the testing kits. There are certain conditions in which the tests show results. The ICMR is checking if these conditions are being fulfilled,” said a source, adding that the issue could be taken up with China only after the due process of checking the equipment was followed.