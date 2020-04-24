Pakistan violates ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

By IANS

JAMMU: Pakistan Army on Friday violated ceasefire on the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K's Rajouri district.

Colonel Devender Anand, defence ministry spokesman said: "At about 11.30 a.m. today Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars on the LoC in Nowshera sector. Indian army is retaliating befittingly."

Pakistan has been frequently violating ceasefire on the LoC in Poonch and Rajouri districts during the last fortnight. Pakistan Army has been resorting to unprovoked, indiscriminate shelling of defence and civilian facilities near the LoC in these districts.

Assisted by the army's bomb disposal squads, authorities have been clearing unexploded mortar shells that landed well inside the Indian territory.