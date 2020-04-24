STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three SRPF officials test positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra, 96 other put under quarantine

The team of SRPF Group-2 was posted in Mumbai for about two months and they returned to Pune on Monday. After returning, some of them had developed symptoms.

Published: 24th April 2020 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2020 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

Those having symptoms were tested and out of them, three have tested positive. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By ANI

PUNE: Three State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) officials of Maharashtra have tested positive for COVID-19, while 96 other SRPF personnel have been put under quarantine, an official said.

Those having symptoms were tested and out of them, three have tested positive.

The positive SRPF personnel have been shifted to hospital.

With 778 new coronavirus cases, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 6,427 in Maharashtra on Thursday, said the state's health department.

Out of the total cases, 840 people have been discharged, added the health department. 

