Two DNLA cadres killed in encounter with security forces

By PTI

DIPHU/GUWAHATI: Two cadres of Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA) were killed in an encounter with security forces in central Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Friday, police said.

District Superintendent of Police Debajit Deori said based on specific information joint team of police and Army launched an operation at Dugudisa Reserve forest in Dhansiri area where the militants exchanged fire with the security forces.

"After an exchange of fire this morning between terrorists belonging to DNLA and a joint team of Assam Police and Indian Army in Karbi Anglong district of Assam, two DNLA terrorists have been declared dead and one AK Series Rifle, one M-16 Rifle and ammunition have been recovered," tweeted Assam ADGP (Law and order) G P Singh.

An M16 and an AK 47 rifle were recovered from the encounter site, the SP added.