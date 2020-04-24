Two employees of Tonk Circuit House where Sachin Pilot recently held meeting test COVID-19 positive

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: The district administration in Rajasthan's Tonk is shaken after two employees of the Circuit House in their city tested positive for coronavirus. The major reason for their panic is that the Deputy Chief Minister, Sachin Pilot had held a meeting in this Circuit House with several top officials of the district on 15th April.

Tonk is a major hotspot of COVID-19 in the state and currently, there are 115 positive cases in the district. Among the people found positive on Wednesday, six are government employees while two are Circuit House personnel. In the meeting that Sachin Pilot had presided there, many senior officials of the district including the District Collector, SP, CMHO, PMO, City Council Commissioner and Chairman had participated. Now, everyone is worried and anxious after the reports of the Circuit House staff came positive.

Acting on the seriousness of the matter, Collector KK Sharma has completely shut the kitchen and the mess at the Circuit House by quarantining three RAS officers staying there. The District Collector says that at the time when the Deputy CM came there, both the employees were not on duty. " When the Deputy CM Sachin Pilot came, the contract sweeper had left the circuit house and the class IV employee had night duty," he added.

Meanwhile, there has been no reaction from Sachin Pilot on whether he will get tested or quarantine himself. Earlier, former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje and her son Dushyant Singh, who is an MP from Jhalawar as well, had quarantined themselves for 14 days. They had attended the party of Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who later tested positive after coming back from London.