Youth arrested for raping, blinding six-year-old in Madhya Pradesh

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh Police arrested a person accused of raping and bliding a six-year-old girl at Banshipur village under Jabera police station limits in Damoh district of the state.

The cops nabbed 21-year-old Sachin Sen who later admitted to committing the crime. He has been booked for rape and abduction under various IPC sections, besides the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act 2012, Damoh SP Hemant Chauhan said.

“The accused admitted that he lured the minor girl into the abandoned house in the pretext of giving her sweets. He then tied up her hands with a rope and raped her while pressing his hands on the girl’s eyes making her almost blind,” said Chauhan.

After rounding up around 30-40 suspects, the police zeroed on five suspects and during the grilling the cops succeeded in finding the actual culprit - Sachin Sen - who hailed from the same village.

The incident came to light on Thursday morning, when the villagers spotted the minor lying unconscious with her hands tied in an abandoned house in her native village.

The girl was missing since Wednesday evening.

The girl is now hospitalised at the Jabalpur Medical College in Jabalpur, where the swelling of the eyes is slowly subsiding. Once the the swelling subsides completely, the surgeon will perform the surgery, the SP said.

Earlier, a bounty of Rs 10,000 was announced for the information leading to the accused's arrest.

Shocked over the gruesome incident, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan termed it "shameful and unfortunate". "Directions have been issued to arrest the accused promptly and sternest possible punishment would be given. Best possible treatment would be provided to the little girl," tweeted Chouhan.