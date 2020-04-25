STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
46-year-old coronavirus patient dies in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad

Garg said that apart from Roshan Ali, two more people were found positive for the deadly coronavirus in Moradabad.

Uttar Pradesh Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MORADABAD: A 46-year-old man, who had tested positive for coronavirus, died here on Saturday, according to Dr MC Garg, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Moradabad.

The deceased identified as Roshan Ali was a resident of Nawab Pura area in the city. He was undergoing treatment at Teerthanker Mahaveer College of Paramedical Sciences hospital here.

Garg said that apart from Ali, two more people were found positive for the deadly virus here.

"We had received reports of three positive cases today, one of them is a police constable. The second person who tested positive is the brother of a positive patient, he's currently at IFTM quarantine centre.The third person who tested positive, died at TMU where he was admitted," the CMO said.

