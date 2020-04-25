STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
70 COVID-19 patients wait for three hours on road outside Uttar Pradesh's Saifai Medical University

The Saifai Medical University authorities have blamed the Thursday morning incident on a 'communication gap' with the Agra administration.

Published: 25th April 2020 04:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2020 04:25 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences, Saifai

By PTI

ETAWAH (UTTAR PRADESH): A group of 70 COVID patients shifted from Agra had to wait for close to three hours outside a government hospital here, and they moved around on a road outside the campus before being allowed in, police said on Saturday.

The Saifai Medical University authorities have blamed the Thursday morning incident on a "communication gap" with the Agra administration. Police said the patients were brought to the Saifai facility from Agra on Thursday around 4 am, but they had to wait on the road outside the campus before the police facilitated their entry.

Circle Officer Chandrapal Singh said the patients were brought in three ambulances and a bus, and waited for three hours outside the campus. He said some locals informed the police that the coronavirus-infected patients had got off the vehicles and were moving around on a road outside the hospital.

He said the police arrived there and informed the hospital authorities about the same. He also said the police made water pouches available for the patients.

After the police arrived, Saifai Medical University Vice-Chancellor Dr Raj Kumar intervened and the hospital gate was opened and patients let in. The V-C said that they have been admitted to the isolation ward of the facility.

He said the incident was a result of a communication gap with the Agra administration. "We are verifying reports of their roaming around on the road and necessary steps will be taken," he added.

