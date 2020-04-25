STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Assam allows three-day 'conditional' movement of vehicles 

Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal

Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Assam government on Saturday launched a three-day "conditional" movement of vehicles to help people stranded within the state to return home or go to their workplaces.

While a large majority of people would use government-run buses, others would travel in their cars. 

According to official sources, 51,402 requests were received from people for intra-district movement. While 41,651 people requested for state transport buses, others said they would travel in their cars. 

"The staggered entry of people will take place with approval from District Magistrates and in compliance with MHA guidelines. Under this, patients, people stranded in different districts with personal vehicles, and migrant labourers wishing to return home or to their workplace can avail an E-pass or state transport buses, if approved to travel," the sources said.

They said 12,206 E-passes were issued for travel on Saturday and another 19,000 passes would be issued for movement during the next two open days. The government did not entertain requests from over 20,000 people following verification.

Coronavirus
