STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19 lockdown relaxation: After Centre's order, shops open in some areas of Madhya Pradesh

In Madhya Pradesh, shops remained closed in cities such as Indore, Dewas, Khargone, Ujjain , Bhopal, Jabalpur and some other districts which have seen large number of COVID-19 cases.

Published: 25th April 2020 07:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2020 07:37 PM   |  A+A-

A man salutes police personnel as they praised by the local residents for their tireless efforts to fight against coronavirus pandemic during the lockdown, in Bhopal

A man salutes police personnel as they praised by the local residents for their tireless efforts to fight against coronavirus pandemic during the lockdown, in Bhopal. (File photo| ANI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: A day after the Centre allowed opening of shops in some areas amid the lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak, shops reopened in some areas of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, bringing respite to people.

The state government may issue guidelines about opening of shops to clear away confusion, if any, an official said. The Centre has allowed neighbourhood and stand-alone shops in urban areas including those located in residential complexes to open.

ALSO READ| Six test corona positive in MP after visiting hair-cutting salon that served COVID-19 patient earlier

In Madhya Pradesh, shops remained closed in cities such as Indore, Dewas, Khargone, Ujjain , Bhopal, Jabalpur and some other districts which have seen large number of COVID-19 cases. In capital Bhopal, Collector Tarun K Pithode said, "There will be no let-up in the lockdown till May 3 here because the area is part of the red zone."

In Gwalior, grocery shops reopened.They will be allowed to function between 7am to 9pm, an official informed. The shops which opened on Saturday were seen doing brisk business with buyers wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing norms.

An official said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had spoken to collectors through video conference to answer queries about the Friday order of the Centre. "The CM is expected to issue unified guidelines in connection with the MHA order to end any confusion that might be prevailing," the official added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID19 Madhya Pradesh shops Madhya Pradesh lockdown MP lockdown relaxation
Coronavirus
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
US President Donald Trump. (Photo| AP)
Injecting UV light 'inside the body' can kill COVID-19: Donald Trump
Here's how Americans thanked this Indian doc for her selfless service
TN cop sings remakes of Tamil songs to spread corona awareness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
Gallery
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
Amazon Prime has an amazing collection of Telugu movies. Here are 7 movies made in the second decade of the 21st century that is worth spending your lockdown time on. No, 'Arjun Reddy' is not on the list. But Vijay Devarakonda obviously is.
New to Tollywood? Try watching these 7 amazing millennial Telugu movies on Amazon Prime
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp