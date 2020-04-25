Himachal Pradesh to take call on MHA order on shops reopening: Official

By IANS

CHANDIGARH: Authorities in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday said a decision is yet to be taken to reopen the shops providing non-essential goods and services across the state amid imposition of curfew as per the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) latest order.

The order needs review and clearance at the high level as the state is under imposition of curfew, an official said.



"The Chief Minister is holding a virtual meeting with all Deputy Commissioners and high-level health officials later in the day to review the situation. Any decision as per the MHA order will be taken in that meeting," a government spokesperson said.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur in a meeting through video conference with Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan on Friday said no COVID-19 case has been reported in six out of 12 districts.



He said 8,847 people have been kept under surveillance in the state, out of which 3,210 people are still under observation. He said 3,994 persons have been investigated for coronavirus.

According to latest data, Thakur said 40 people have been found positive out of which 18 persons have been discharged after being cured.

Four people have gone for treatment outside the state and one has died. The remaining 17 persons are currently under treatment.