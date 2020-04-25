Maharashtra reports 811 new COVID-19 cases and 22 deaths

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra on Saturday reported 811 new coronavirus patients -- the highest single day increase -- which took the total number of cases in the state to 7,628.

The death toll also increased to 323 with 22 COVID-19 patients dying in the state during the day.

On April 23, 778 new patients had been detected in the state. The number had slumped to 394 on Friday.

Out of 7,628 positive cases, 5,049 have been found in Mumbai alone.

The state capital also accounted for 191 of 323 deaths. A health department statement said 119 patients were discharged upon recovery on Saturday.

A total of 1,076 patients have been discharged from hospitals so far. So far 1,08,972 persons have been tested in the state.

There are 555 containment zones in the state.

1,25,393 people were put in home quarantine and 8,124 in institutional quarantine. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region, which comprises Mumbai and surrounding satellite towns, has reported 5,961 cases and 211 deaths.

Of the 22 deaths on Saturday, 13 were reported in Mumbai, four in Pune and one each in Malegaon, Pimpri- Chinchwad, Dhule, Solapur and Pune rural.

All these patients were also suffering from existing ailments such as diabetes, high BP, heart disease and tuberculosis, officials said.

Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra, thus, are as follows: total number of cases 7,628, deaths 323, discharged patients 1,076, active cases 6,229,total number of tested patients 1,08,972.