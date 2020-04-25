STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
More than 100 coronavirus positive cases due to superspreaders in Bihar

Among the total positive cases of 223 so far, more than 65 are females of different age group including minor girls.

Sanjay Kumar, Principal Secretary of Health, Bihar.

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar is witnessing an alarming rise in the number of COVID-19 cases and in most of the cases, one person has infected a number of others coming into the close-contacts.

For example, one person in each of the following districts spread the virus to many: One in Munger infected 29 others, 19 in Nalanda, 22 in Siwan, 14 in Rohtas and 17 in Patna respectively.

Admitting this growing trend, the state health society on Saturday has come out with a public awareness appeal through the media stating this startling fact.

The state health society has made an appeal to the public to follow the norms of social distancing by maintaining 1-2 meters of distance while meeting anyone.

"Wearing mask is the must now and anyone found defying at the public place or outside the house would be penalised under the relevant sections of Disaster Management Act 1897 and other Bihar Epidemic Regulations," Principal Secretary of Health Sanjay Kumar said.

One should also wash hands for 20 seconds surely at regular intervals with soap or alcohol mixed hand sanitizer.

By the time of reporting, total count of positive cases of COVID-19 has reached 223, with 53 positive cases reported on Friday alone.

Among the total positive cases so far, more than 65 are females of different age group including minor girls.

As per official figures, 36 containment zones have been classified in the state's 15 districts with 2.82 lakh households and 15.19 lakh people under those zones.

