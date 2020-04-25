STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Modi greets nation on Ramzan, prays for everyone's safety

His remarks came shortly after the sighting of the crescent moon in several parts of the country.

Published: 25th April 2020 12:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2020 12:51 AM   |  A+A-

PM Modi wearing a gamcha during his address to the country. (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted the citizens on the occasion of Ramzan and prayed for everyone'sA safety and also said that may we achieve a decisive victory in the ongoing battle against novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

"Ramzan Mubarak! I pray for everyone's safety, well-being and prosperity. May this Holy Month bring with it abundance of kindness, harmony and compassion. May we achieve a decisive victory in the ongoing battle against COVID-19 and create a healthier planet," Modi said in a tweet.

This is for the first time that Ramadan is beginning all around the world amidst lockdowns and bans on mass gatherings, prayers, 'Taraweeh' prayers and community 'Iftars' on account of the Covid-19 crisis across the globe.

Earlier as a precaution, the Shahi Imams of Jama Masjid and Fatehpuri Masjid in Delhi had appealed to Muslims to offer namaz during the holy month of Ramadan from their homes and follow the lockdown guidelines to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer and reflection. 'Sehri', a pre-fast meal, is eaten before sunrise and the fast is broken with a post-fast meal called 'Iftar'.

