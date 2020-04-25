PM Modi greets nation on Ramzan, prays for everyone's safety

By IANS

New Delhi, April 24 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted the citizens of the country on the occasion of Ramadan and prayed for everyone's safety, saying that "may we achieve a decisive victory in the ongoing battle against novel coronavirus."

"Ramzan Mubarak! I pray for everyone's safety, well-being and prosperity. May this Holy Month bring with it abundance of kindness, harmony and compassion. May we achieve a decisive victory in the ongoing battle against COVID-19 and create a healthier planet," Modi said in a tweet.

His remarks came shortly after the sighting of the crescent moon in several parts of the country.

This is for the first time that Ramadan is beginning all around the world amidst lockdowns and bans on mass gatherings, prayers, 'Taraweeh' prayers and community 'Iftars' on account of the Covid-19 crisis across the globe.

Earlier as a precaution, the Shahi Imams of Jama Masjid and Fatehpuri Masjid in Delhi had appealed to Muslims to offer namaz during the holy month of Ramadan from their homes and follow the lockdown guidelines to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer and reflection. 'Sehri', a pre-fast meal, is eaten before sunrise and the fast is broken with a post-fast meal called 'Iftar'.