STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Sanjay Dutt to Victoria Beckham: 'Selfie with daughter' campaign gets 47,000 pictures in one month

The winners will be felicitated by former President Pranab Mukherjee during the Selfie with Foundation Event to be held at Delhi on June 19.

Published: 25th April 2020 12:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2020 12:10 PM   |  A+A-

(From L to R): Actress Kajol with her daughter, Actor Sanjay Dutt with his daughter and Hockey player Rani Rampal with her mother.

(From L to R): Actress Kajol with her daughter, Actor Sanjay Dutt with his daughter and Hockey player Rani Rampal with her mother.

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt with his daughter Trisala, actress Kajol with her
daughter, badminton player Saina Nehwal with her father, hockey player Rani Rampal with her mother, tennis player Serena Williams with her kid and Victoria Beckham with her child.

Some 47,000 selfies with daughters were posted in just one month on the website of Selfie with Daughter online museum being run by Haryana based Selfie with Daughter Foundation since worldwide lockdown began due to coronavirus pandemic.

The selfies are not just from India but also from USA, Canada, Japan, Korea, Spain, Italy and UK. 

Even celebrities have posted their pictures on this portal which has now become a worldwide hit.

Sunil Jaglan, Founder of the Selfie with Daughter Foundation says, "Amidst the trying times due to coronavirus, on a positive note, we have been given time to associate and bond stronger with our families. As a part of this initiative, the foundation appealed to everyone to spend time with their daughters, plan activities and send selfies with their daughters to our online museum.

"The best entries will be awarded 'Selfie with Daughter Award' will have a special category this year to felicitate those who sailed through the crisis with their families and daughters."

"In the last one month, from March 23 onwards, we have got around 47,000 selfies with daughters not only from India of common people but from across the world such as USA, UK, Canada, Japan, Korea, Spain and Italy.

"Even Bollywood celebrities like actor Sanjay Dutt and Kajol sent selfies with their daughters and sports stars like hockey player Rani Rampal, badminton player Saina Nehwal, Para-Olympian Deepa Malik, Olympian Sakshi Malik sent their selfies."

Jaglan said, "To our surprise also international celebrates such as Serena Williams, Victoria Beckham and British pop singer Lilly Allen also sent their selfies with their children. It has been so encouraging for us."

Explaining the concept he said, "Once the selfies are uploaded on our portal, our team verifies them. If later one wishes to download their picture for memory. Then, a frame is formed around the picture and they can add the signatures of either Sanina Nehwal, Deepa Malik, Sakshi Malik, or Geeta Phogat as one desires and take out the print of their selfie with the signature. So that they can keep it as a lifelong memory."

"As our contribution to the heroes of the Pandemic, we have a special category to felicitate those who are risking their lives to serve the greater cause of humanity."

"The winners will be felicitated by former President Pranab Mukherjee during the Selfie with Foundation Event to be held at Delhi on June 19,"’ he added.

When this selfie with daughter campaign was started in 2015 by Jaglan it was appreciated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "To date since this campaign was launched five years ago we have received a total of 1.30 lakh selfie with daughters, in last one month 47,000 of them," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Selfie with Daughter Haryana
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp