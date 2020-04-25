Sanjay Dutt to Victoria Beckham: 'Selfie with daughter' campaign gets 47,000 pictures in one month

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt with his daughter Trisala, actress Kajol with her

daughter, badminton player Saina Nehwal with her father, hockey player Rani Rampal with her mother, tennis player Serena Williams with her kid and Victoria Beckham with her child.

Some 47,000 selfies with daughters were posted in just one month on the website of Selfie with Daughter online museum being run by Haryana based Selfie with Daughter Foundation since worldwide lockdown began due to coronavirus pandemic.

The selfies are not just from India but also from USA, Canada, Japan, Korea, Spain, Italy and UK.

Even celebrities have posted their pictures on this portal which has now become a worldwide hit.

Sunil Jaglan, Founder of the Selfie with Daughter Foundation says, "Amidst the trying times due to coronavirus, on a positive note, we have been given time to associate and bond stronger with our families. As a part of this initiative, the foundation appealed to everyone to spend time with their daughters, plan activities and send selfies with their daughters to our online museum.

"The best entries will be awarded 'Selfie with Daughter Award' will have a special category this year to felicitate those who sailed through the crisis with their families and daughters."

"In the last one month, from March 23 onwards, we have got around 47,000 selfies with daughters not only from India of common people but from across the world such as USA, UK, Canada, Japan, Korea, Spain and Italy.

"Even Bollywood celebrities like actor Sanjay Dutt and Kajol sent selfies with their daughters and sports stars like hockey player Rani Rampal, badminton player Saina Nehwal, Para-Olympian Deepa Malik, Olympian Sakshi Malik sent their selfies."

Jaglan said, "To our surprise also international celebrates such as Serena Williams, Victoria Beckham and British pop singer Lilly Allen also sent their selfies with their children. It has been so encouraging for us."

Explaining the concept he said, "Once the selfies are uploaded on our portal, our team verifies them. If later one wishes to download their picture for memory. Then, a frame is formed around the picture and they can add the signatures of either Sanina Nehwal, Deepa Malik, Sakshi Malik, or Geeta Phogat as one desires and take out the print of their selfie with the signature. So that they can keep it as a lifelong memory."

"As our contribution to the heroes of the Pandemic, we have a special category to felicitate those who are risking their lives to serve the greater cause of humanity."

"The winners will be felicitated by former President Pranab Mukherjee during the Selfie with Foundation Event to be held at Delhi on June 19,"’ he added.

When this selfie with daughter campaign was started in 2015 by Jaglan it was appreciated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "To date since this campaign was launched five years ago we have received a total of 1.30 lakh selfie with daughters, in last one month 47,000 of them," he said.