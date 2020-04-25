Union Minister Nitin Gadkari undergoes angioplasty in Maharashtra hospital
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda were among those who called Gadkari and inquired about his health.
Published: 25th April 2020 08:41 PM | Last Updated: 25th April 2020 08:41 PM | A+A A-
NAGPUR: Union minister Nitin Gadkari underwent angioplasty recently, a close aide told PTI on Saturday.
He underwent the procedure at a private hospital here on Monday, the aide said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda were among those who called Gadkari and inquired about his health, he said.