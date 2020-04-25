STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari undergoes angioplasty in Maharashtra hospital

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda were among those who called Gadkari and inquired about his health.

Union Road Transport, Highways and Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari

Union Road Transport, Highways and Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari

By PTI

NAGPUR: Union minister Nitin Gadkari underwent angioplasty recently, a close aide told PTI on Saturday.

He underwent the procedure at a private hospital here on Monday, the aide said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda were among those who called Gadkari and inquired about his health, he said.

