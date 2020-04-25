With four new positive patients, COVID-19 case count in Jharkhand reaches 63

By Express News Service

RANCHI: The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state has reached 63 in Jharkhand with four more new patients being detected in Ranchi on Saturday.

Officials said that out of the 74 samples examined, 70 were found to be negative while four tested positive.

All the four new cases have been found in Ranchi, with three being from the Hindpiri area while one is from Kantalotoli.

Earlier on Friday, three fresh cases were reported, with two cases emerging again from Hindpiri and one case being reported from the temple town of Deoghar.

Out of the total 63 positive cases so far, 41 are from Ranchi, 10 from Bokaro, three from Hazaribagh, and two each from Dhanbad, Deoghr and Simdega.

One person each from Giridih, Garhwa and Koderma has also tested positive for coronavirus.

Meanwhile, eight patients suffering from the virus have fully recovered and were sent back to their homes during the last three days, he added.

Jharkhand so far has registered three coronavirus deaths. Two deaths were recorded in Ranchi while the other death was recorded in Bokaro.



Notably, the State registered its first-ever coronavirus case when a Malaysian woman, who had come after attending the Tablighi Jamaat meet in Nizamuddin, tested positive on March 31.

She, along with 17 other foreign nationals, was found at a local mosque in Ranchi on March 29 following which they were sent to the quarantine centre at Khelgaon in Ranchi. Later, she tested positive while others did not show any symptoms of the virus.