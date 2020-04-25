STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

With four new positive patients, COVID-19 case count in Jharkhand reaches 63

All the four new cases have been found in Ranchi, with three being from the Hindpiri area while one is from Kantalotoli. 

Published: 25th April 2020 08:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2020 08:53 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

RANCHI: The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state has reached 63 in Jharkhand with four more new patients being detected in Ranchi on Saturday. 

Officials said that out of the 74 samples examined, 70 were found to be negative while four tested positive.

All the four new cases have been found in Ranchi, with three being from the Hindpiri area while one is from Kantalotoli. 

Earlier on Friday, three fresh cases were reported, with two cases emerging again from Hindpiri and one case being reported from the temple town of Deoghar.

Out of the total 63 positive cases so far, 41 are from Ranchi, 10 from Bokaro, three from Hazaribagh, and two each from Dhanbad, Deoghr and Simdega. 

One person each from Giridih, Garhwa and Koderma has also tested positive for coronavirus.

Meanwhile, eight patients suffering from the virus have fully recovered and were sent back to their homes during the last three days, he added. 

Jharkhand so far has registered three coronavirus deaths. Two deaths were recorded in Ranchi while the other death was recorded in Bokaro.
 
Notably, the State registered its first-ever coronavirus case when a Malaysian woman, who had come after attending the Tablighi Jamaat meet in Nizamuddin, tested positive on March 31. 

She, along with 17 other foreign nationals, was found at a local mosque in Ranchi on March 29 following which they were sent to the quarantine centre at Khelgaon in Ranchi. Later, she tested positive while others did not show any symptoms of the virus.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
covid19 coronavirus coronavirus jharkhand
Coronavirus
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
US President Donald Trump. (Photo| AP)
Injecting UV light 'inside the body' can kill COVID-19: Donald Trump
Here's how Americans thanked this Indian doc for her selfless service
TN cop sings remakes of Tamil songs to spread corona awareness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
Gallery
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
Amazon Prime has an amazing collection of Telugu movies. Here are 7 movies made in the second decade of the 21st century that is worth spending your lockdown time on. No, 'Arjun Reddy' is not on the list. But Vijay Devarakonda obviously is.
New to Tollywood? Try watching these 7 amazing millennial Telugu movies on Amazon Prime
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp