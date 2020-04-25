Yogi govt rules out relaxation in lockdown till May 3, bans social gatherings till June 30

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Despite the advisory of the Union Home Ministry allowing opening of shops of non-essential items in non-containment zones, semi-urban residential and rural areas, the Yogi Adityanath government on Saturday decided not to make any relaxation in the lockdown considering the soaring number of COVID-19 patients in the state.

The state tally of coronavirus cases breached the 1700 mark on Saturday and surged to 1726 till noon, while there have been 26 casualties from the pandemic.

According to highly-placed sources, UP CM Yogi Adityanath ruled out any relaxation in the lockdown till May 3 and any social gathering till June 30.

However, district magistrates have been asked to assess the situation of their districts to consider relaxation. Taking the lead, Agra DM PN Singh said there would be no relaxation whatsoever till May 3. He said no shop except those selling milk, vegetables and medicines would open in the district which tops the list of COVID-19 patients in the state with 356. The DM assured that arrangements for grocery supplies would continue as before.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided not to allow any public gathering till June 30 even if the nationwide lockdown is lifted on May 3.

While issuing directives to the officials concerned over public gatherings, the CM said that no gathering would be permitted in the state till June 30 and a decision to ease the rule would be taken subsequently, depending on the situation then.

With the commencement of the holy month of Ramzan from Saturday, no public gathering would be allowed as it would increase the thread of spread of COVID-19 manifold. “Muslim devotees are advised to offer prayers at their homes,” he said.

The CM said that districts with proper implementation of lockdown had recorded fewer COVID-19 cases and the situation there was under control. However, in UP, the majority of positive cases were linked to the Tablighi Jamaat directly or indirectly, he said.