STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Yogi govt rules out relaxation in lockdown till May 3, bans social gatherings till June 30

The state tally of coronavirus cases breached the 1700 mark on Saturday and surged to 1726 till noon, while there have been 26 casualties from the pandemic.

Published: 25th April 2020 03:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2020 03:13 PM   |  A+A-

Police personnel patrol in Telierganj area identified as a COVID-19 hotspot during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in Prayagraj Saturday April 25 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Despite the advisory of the Union Home Ministry allowing opening of shops of non-essential items in non-containment zones, semi-urban residential and rural areas, the Yogi Adityanath government on Saturday decided not to make any relaxation in the lockdown considering the soaring number of COVID-19 patients in the state.

The state tally of coronavirus cases breached the 1700 mark on Saturday and surged to 1726 till noon, while there have been 26 casualties from the pandemic.

According to highly-placed sources, UP CM Yogi Adityanath ruled out any relaxation in the lockdown till May 3 and any social gathering till June 30.

However, district magistrates have been asked to assess the situation of their districts to consider relaxation. Taking the lead, Agra DM PN Singh said there would be no relaxation whatsoever till May 3. He said no shop except those selling milk, vegetables and medicines would open in the district which tops the list of COVID-19 patients in the state with 356. The DM assured that arrangements for grocery supplies would continue as before.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided not to allow any public gathering till June 30 even if the nationwide lockdown is lifted on May 3.

While issuing directives to the officials concerned over public gatherings, the CM said that no gathering would be permitted in the state till June 30 and a decision to ease the rule would be taken subsequently, depending on the situation then.

With the commencement of the holy month of Ramzan from Saturday, no public gathering would be allowed as it would increase the thread of spread of COVID-19 manifold. “Muslim devotees are advised to offer prayers at their homes,” he said.

The CM said that districts with proper implementation of lockdown had recorded fewer COVID-19 cases and the situation there was under control. However, in UP, the majority of positive cases were linked to the Tablighi Jamaat directly or indirectly, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh Covid-19 Coronavirus Covid-19 lockdown
Coronavirus
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
US President Donald Trump. (Photo| AP)
Injecting UV light 'inside the body' can kill COVID-19: Donald Trump
Here's how Americans thanked this Indian doc for her selfless service
TN cop sings remakes of Tamil songs to spread corona awareness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
Gallery
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
Amazon Prime has an amazing collection of Telugu movies. Here are 7 movies made in the second decade of the 21st century that is worth spending your lockdown time on. No, 'Arjun Reddy' is not on the list. But Vijay Devarakonda obviously is.
New to Tollywood? Try watching these 7 amazing millennial Telugu movies on Amazon Prime
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp