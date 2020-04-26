STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Babul Supriyo slams Mamata, says CM 'hiding actual coronavirus situation' in West Bengal

Supriyo along with BJP MPs from West Bengal and other party leaders protest against West Bengal government and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, over COVID-19.

Published: 26th April 2020 02:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2020 02:27 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Babul Supriyo

Union Minister Babul Supriyo (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: While protesting against West Bengal's Trinamool Congress government, Union Minister and BJP leader Babul Supriyo on Sunday said that Mamata Banerjee wants to hide the actual coronavirus situation in the state.

"The Mamata Banerjee-led government's way of handling the coronavirus situation in the state is shameful. While she wants the Centre's help, personal protection equipment (PPE) kits and fund to fight against coronavirus, the government keeps on lying about the Central Government," Supriyo said.

FOLLOW COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES HERE

Supriyo along with BJP MPs from West Bengal and other party leaders protest against West Bengal government and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, over COVID-19.

The BJP leader said, "While the Chief Ministers of other states are working together with the Centre to bring the country out of lockdown, the number of doctors of West Bengal getting infected with coronavirus is increasing."

ALSO READ: Senior government doctor, another man die of COVID-19 in Bengal

He also slammed the TMC government for harassing the Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (ICMTs) which had gone to inspect the coronavirus situation in West Bengal.

He took a jibe at TMC leader Derek O'Brien for making a "disgusting" statement against the ICMT and the Centre. "Derek O'Brien had said that the Central team brought a political virus into Bengal during their visit. What kind of Parliamentarian he is who makes such a comment? There must be a reason why people call him Derek No Brain," he added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19 coronavirus pandemic coronavirus death toll Mamata Banerjee Babul Supriyo
Coronavirus
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
US President Donald Trump. (Photo| AP)
Injecting UV light 'inside the body' can kill COVID-19: Donald Trump
Here's how Americans thanked this Indian doc for her selfless service
TN cop sings remakes of Tamil songs to spread corona awareness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
Gallery
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
Amazon Prime has an amazing collection of Telugu movies. Here are 7 movies made in the second decade of the 21st century that is worth spending your lockdown time on. No, 'Arjun Reddy' is not on the list. But Vijay Devarakonda obviously is.
New to Tollywood? Try watching these 7 amazing millennial Telugu movies on Amazon Prime
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp