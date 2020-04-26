STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chandigarh Police invents device to catch lawbreakers during COVID curfew while maintaining social distancing

The staff of the VIP and Security Wing of the Chandigarh Police has made their own innovation in these testing times to keep social distancing and also keep performing their duty.

Chandigarh Police invents device to catch lawbreakers

Chandigarh Police invents device to catch lawbreakers (Photo | Twitter)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Chandigarh is declared as a containment zone as it is a hot spot of COVID-19 and a curfew has already been imposed in the city. In order to catch the violators who break the lockdown, the Chandigarh Police has now come out with their own self-styled device which hooks these lawbreakers and thus allowing the men in khaki to maintain their social distance.

The police here has found a unique way to catch the culprits who break the curfew and lockdown norms. The staff of the VIP and Security Wing of the Chandigarh Police has made their own innovation in these testing times to keep social distancing and also keep performing their duty. A five feet long metal rod fitted which is strapped on one of the arms of policeman and a tong like structure at another end which is attached around the waist of the violator to keep the alleged accused in check and can be whisked away to the standing police vehicle or to police custody after one is caught. Thus not coming in physical contact with the lawbreaker.

Director-General of Police of Chandigarh Sanjay Baniwal twitted a video where a policeman can be seen demonstrating how the device works. `` VIP Security wing of Chandigarh Police has devised this unique way of tackling non-cooperating corona suspects and curfew breakers. Great equipment, great drill !!! Way to go @ssptfcchd and Insp Manjit, HCt Gurdeep, HCt Pawan, and Ct Usha,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation in the latest move painted the city roads with a message ``Stay At Home Save Lives’’ by MC Chandigarh and another slogan by Chandigarh Administration written on roads ``Stay Home Stay Safe’’. Chandigarh Mayor Raj Bala Malik shared these photos on her Twitter handle. But this has also invited criticism as a few people think no need to do it as it s a mere publicity stunt and nothing else. An official said,`` the corporation’s aim is to appeal to people to stay safe indoors.’’

