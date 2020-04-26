COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra crosses 8,000-mark after 440 test positive; death toll reaches 342

By PTI

MUMBAI: The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra crossed the 8,000-mark on Sunday after 440 more people, 358 of them from Mumbai alone, were found infected, a health official said. On Saturday, the state had reported 811 coronavirus positive cases, the highest single-day rise.

With 440 new cases, the number of COVID-19 patients in the state mounted to 8,068, the official said. Meanwhile, the COVID-19 death toll in the state climbed to 342 after 19 more people, including 15 from hotspots Mumbai (12) and Pune (3), succumbing to the viral infection in the day, he said.

While Jalgaon in north Maharashtra reported two deaths, Solapur and Latur each reported one fatality. The official said that till now, 1,188 patients across the state have been discharged after recovery. "With 358 new cases, the number of coronavirus positive cases in Mumbai now stands at 5,407 and the overall death toll at 204 with 12 more fatalities," the official said.

He said that the Thane division which consists of Mumbai city, Thane, Palghar and Raigad has reported 19 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 6,343 with 223 deaths. The number of cases in Pune division has gone up to 1,128 with 83 deaths and that in Kolhapur division which covers Konkan to 46 cases and 2 deaths.

He said that in central Maharashtra region, Aurangabad division has reported 61 cases with five fatalities while Latur division has reported 14 cases and one death. Akola division in east Maharashtra has reported 119 cases and 3 deaths so far while the Nagpur division 110 cases and one death, as per the official.

A total of 25 COVID-19 patients from other states are undergoing treatment while two have died, the official added. "The state has so far tested 1,16,345 samples of which 1,07,519 tested negative while 8,068 turned positive," the official said.

While 1,36,926 people are currently placed under home quarantine, 9,160 others are in institutional quarantine, the official said. He said a total of 604 containment zones are active in Maharashtra where 8,603 squads have completed surveillance of 33.72 lakh people.