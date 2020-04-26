COVID-19: Disposal of biomedical waste essential to stop community spread of coronavirus

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: In a bid to maintain community sanitation amid coronavirus spread, disposal of biomedical waste is of utter importance, said Dr Ashok Ghosh, chairman of Bihar State Pollution Control Board at a webinar on bio-medical waste management.

The virtual meet was organised by CII in partnership with Bihar PCB and focussed on how the onus to ensure safe disposal of COVID-19 lay on the medical fraternity.

Dr Subramaniam, regional team leader (Bihar & Jharkhand, World Health Organisation) especially added that such activities will bring State Regulatory Body, Felicitator Company and Stake Holders closer in terms of operating unidirectional towards a healthy environment.

He too stressed that the focus of medical faternity should be on safe segregation of Covid-19 waste.

Monish Bhandari, Executive Director, S S Medical India Pvt Ltd, also at the webinar, pointed out the irony of how government-run hospital were taking the lead in disposing off waste more cautiously than private ones.

"So to cop up this situation,hand- holding of these hospitals are required with the priority on reducing bio medical waste and reuse of PPE Kit can be one of the best tool for it," he said.

Satya Narayan Adamala, Director, Medicare Environmental Management (P) Ltd said that the country's bio waste has gone down to 50%.

"And it's a good sign and its increases the opportunity to manage Covid 19 waste," he said, adding that the CPC guideline is very effective and suitable for the industry.

Around 70 Stakeholders from Medical Fraternity participated in the webinar and shared their expertises and views.

Dr Talat Halim, Convener, CII Health Panel & Regional Director, Paras HMRI Hospitals moderated the session and Dr Ravi Kumar, Medical Director, Medanta Hospital, Patna concluded the session.