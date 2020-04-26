STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19 effect: Kailash Vijayvargiya stages sit-in protest at home against West Bengal government

During the dharna, he was seen sitting with the BJP's election symbol and boards with the slogans in Bengali language in the backdrop.

Published: 26th April 2020 07:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2020 07:10 PM   |  A+A-

BJP National General Secretary and party's Central Observer for West Bengal, Kailash Vijayvargiya sits in protest at his residence in Indore

BJP National General Secretary and party's Central Observer for West Bengal, Kailash Vijayvargiya sits in protest at his residence in Indore. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By PTI

INDORE: The coronavirus outbreak has forced the politicians to find a new way of holding protests as senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Sunday staged a dharna at his home here against the West Bengal government over its handling of the COVID-19 situation there.

Vijayvargiya, who is the BJP national general secretary and party's in-charge of West Bengal, held the sit- in from his residence in hometown Indore.

The video of his protest has gone viral on social media.

FOLLOW CORONAVIURS LIVE UPDATES HERE

During the dharna, he was seen sitting with the BJP's election symbol and boards with the slogans in Bengali language in the backdrop.

Talking to some reporters at his residence, Vijayvargiya said that many BJP leaders staged in sit-in in their homes in Delhi, Lucknow and other cities as well as in the Trinamool Congress-ruled West Bengal.

He alleged that there has been "anarchy" in West Bengal due to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's "arrogance" and the state was "negligent" in dealing with the pandemic.

"It's fine if Banerjee engages in politics. But the West Bengal chief secretary is also non-cooperating with the central team. The rice sent by the Centre to provide relief to the poor in that state is not reaching to them," he alleged.

He also alleged that patients who are dying due to lack of proper treatment in West Bengal are being secretly cremated but their families are not being informed about it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kailash Vijayvargiya West Bengal BJP Mamata Banerjee
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen COVID-19 financial crisis: Jean Drèze
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un. (Photo | AFP)
Where is North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong Un?
Gallery
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is mostly glued to their mobiles and laptops watching movies and shows on OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime. While most of the OTT platforms are customized according to the genre the user usually watches, most of the time one doesn't get to actually come across thousands on movies that are hidden. And Netflix is no different. Here is the list of secret codes that will help you to unravel hidden movies, shows on Netflix.
Check out the complete list of secret codes for unraveling hidden movies, shows on Netflix
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp